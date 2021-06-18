Azercell presents high-quality mobile network at EURO 2020!

The leading mobile operator is working in an intensified mode at the matches of the European Football Championship held in our country!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC provides modern and high-quality communication services to its subscribers during the EURO 2020 in Baku. Taking into account that this year 4 matches within the European Football Championship are organized in the capital of our country, the leading mobile operator implemented advanced technical solutions to strengthen the network at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as well as in the surrounding areas.

Aiming to deliver the best customer experience, Azercell has increased capacity of the network in the area several time. It should be noted that the general mobile network infrastructure inside the stadium has been installed by Azercell. The venue is equipped with the latest network solutions. Currently, Azercell's mobile radio base station also operates in the area. Azercell, which provides high-speed mobile internet services at the stadium, allows football fans to share their impressions of the matches and broadcast live videos on social networks.

The measures carried out within the technical preparations for the EURO 2020 championship also covered the hotels where the guests are staying. Thus, active work is underway to check the quality of the network at the hotels’ service stations. In addition, Azercell is in constant contact with the partner operators and regularly conducts relevant tests to provide high-quality roaming services.

It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC installed the first mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories. Azercell’s geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7% of our country. Only in the last two years, the population coverage of the leading mobile operator’s LTE network has expanded from 35.9% to 85.5%, and the geographical coverage from 22.5% to 73.3%. Currently, the total number of Radio Base Stations working on this technology has reached 2775.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.