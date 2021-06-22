Azerbaijani Navy holding tactical exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani Navy have started, Trend reports on June 22 with reference to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The exercises are being conducted according to the combat training plan approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

“Battle ships and support ships are involved in the exercises with the participation of the Marines. The purpose of the maneuvers is to protect the energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and conduct joint military operations by Navy units,” the ministry stressed.

The exercises, which will be held in two stages, will improve the skills of commanders and staff in organizing combat activities and managing forces in battle.

At the first stage, ships and boats will be prepared for battle and cruise, destroy surface attack means and mines of a conventional enemy, and also organize a universal defense while anchored in a designated area.

“At the second stage of the maneuvers, it is envisaged to carry out combat missions to suppress terrorist and sabotage activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, as well as to provide assistance to a ship in distress," the message said.

According to the Defense Ministry, representatives of the media are invited to observe the exercises in order to inform the public about the progress of the maneuvers in more detail.

The exercises will last until June 23.