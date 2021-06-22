Sowing continues in villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdam near liberated lands

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Aslan Mamadli - Trend:

The sowing campaign continues in the villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, close to the liberated territories (from Armenian occupation), Trend TV reports.

The work is ongoing in the villages along the former line of contact.

The film crew of Trend’s Karabakh bureau visited the cotton fields of farmers in the village of Mirashalli, Aghdam district, watched the harvesting of fodder for the winter.

“It used to be difficult for us to cultivate the land. Armenians often bombarded us. Now we are able to work safely. I want to express my deep gratitude to the head of state and army for the victory, for the fact that the Armenian forces were expelled from our lands,” farmer Ilgar Gasimov said