Azerbaijan reduces natural gas tariffs for boiler houses in residential buildings

The natural gas tariff for Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, an Azerbaijani heating supply operator, and boiler houses of residential buildings has been reduced from 0.20 qepiks (0.11 cents) to 0.13 qepiks (0.07 cents) to ensure the sustainability of the natural gas heating system, as well as to optimize the costs of using the heating system for the citizens of the country, the Azerbaijani Tariff Council told Trend.

The natural gas tariff for gas filling stations will be reduced from 0.20 qepiks (0.11 cents) to 0.13 qepiks (0.07 cents) to stimulate the transition to environmentally friendly fuel and reduce the cost of public transport using compressed natural gas (CNG).

The tariffs were increased by five qepiks (0.02 cents) in other spheres (trade, services, etc.) as profitable activity is less dependent on natural gas tariffs.

The decision will come into force on July 1, 2021.