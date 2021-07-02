OSCE to continue supporting confidence-building measures in South Caucasus - chairperson
OSCE to continue supporting confidence-building measures in South Caucasus - chairperson
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus
Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst
Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
REC proposes to use trade financing of Russian bank in projects of Azerbaijan Finance 15:03
Georgia sees increase in consumer price index Business 14:50
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to supply diesel fuel for Ukrainian Railways Oil&Gas 14:47
Turkmen hydrogeological expedition exceeds plan for underground water searching Turkmenistan 14:45
Azerbaijan extending validity of vaccine and immunity certificates Society 14:37
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 14:06
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy coal Tenders 13:46
Azerbaijan's consumer market volume slightly shrinks Finance 13:46
Volume of container transportation via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases Economy 13:45
Growth in oil demand, prices to strengthen Azerbaijan's economy in 2nd half of 2021 - EBRD Finance 13:44
Azerbaijan reveals 5M2021 data on sales through Azexport website Business 13:44
Vaccinated Georgian citizens can visit Netherlands - embassy Transport 13:42
EBRD to upgrade of leachate system at Georgia's solid waste landfill Business 13:36
Kazatomprom, CGNPC postpone closure date for fuel assembly plant project Business 13:34
Lithuanian cargo terminals ready to serve cargo flows from Uzbekistan Transport 13:33
Zangezur corridor has huge significance not only in region but also beyond - Analyst Economy 13:33
Global demand for hydrogen to increase sevenfold by 2070 Oil&Gas 13:32
Georgia reveals annual inflation rate Business 13:31
US allocates funds to Azerbaijan to fight coronavirus Politics 13:30
Volume of non-cash payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan grows Finance 13:30
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive) Economy 13:29
Azerbaijan discloses number of employed citizens as of early June 2021 Business 13:29
Azerbaijan ranks with priority markets for applying Russian solutions - ministry Economy 13:27
Azerbaijan shares data on computer security requests for June 2021 ICT 13:27
SOCAR AQS to complete 3 wells at West Absheron field in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:26
Azerbaijani AzStateNet records increase in number of cyberattacks ICT 13:26
Majority of operations at Baku Stock Exchange for 5M2021 fall on PASHA Capital Finance 13:25
Alat FEZ to become platform for co-op of Azerbaijani business with int'l market Economy 13:24
Azerbaijan - one of Moscow's leading food importers in 2020 Economy 13:23
Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency talks media competition Society 13:19
EBRD announces full Paris alignment by end-2022 Oil&Gas 13:14
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to decrease production against its Subsoil Use Contracts Business 13:08
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create C.Asia-S.Caucasus interregional platform Politics 12:53
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 12:53
Kazatomprom sells its share in solar subsidiary company Oil&Gas 12:51
Astana International Exchange launching AIX Qazaq Index Business 12:44
Kazakhstan on verge of boom in e-commerce sphere - experts Finance 12:35
Germany to have 1 million electric cars on the road in July Europe 12:30
Dump waste by Armenia into Azerbaijan's Okhchuchay river needs serious reaction - FM Politics 12:28
Almost 1,200 Moscow restaurants will be able to postpone rent until Dec. 2021 Russia 12:22
HPE buys Israeli cloud data co Zerto for $374m Israel 12:19
Oil dips after OPEC+ extends supply talks Oil&Gas 12:18
Facebook set to finance regional Australia newspaper fund US 12:15
President Aliyev’s far-sighted policy ensures rapid growth of Azerbaijan's int’l authority – Kyrgyz FM Kyrgyzstan 12:00
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in marking of industrial goods Business 11:55
Kyrgyzstan keen to use multimodal transport corridors through Azerbaijan Transport 11:54
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement for 2021-2022 Politics 11:51
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 11:51
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:48
Zydus Cadila seeks nod for world’s first DNA Covid vaccine Arab World 11:46
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold expanded meeting Politics 11:31
Kyrgyz recognizes certificates of coronavirus vaccination of 20 countries Kyrgyzstan 11:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold press conference in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:26
India gives aluminum battery a chance to take on lithium in electric vehicles Other News 11:23
Wevo, SOCAR Romania implementing Fleet card, bank payment projects Oil&Gas 11:22
Until further maps revealed, de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated lands will take place blind - top official Politics 11:19
Nissan Motor is investigating the Gigafactory for EVs in India Other News 11:13
India to open mission in Estonia's capital Tallinn Other News 11:12
India's digital economy to grow 10x to $800 bn by 2030 Other News 11:05
India Asks Maldives to Act Against 'Malicious' Media Reports Targeting High Commission Staff Other News 11:04
Japan To Provide $9.3 Million Aid To India For Building Cold Chain System Other News 11:01
India eyes higher PLF from coal power plants, revival of gas based power plants: Sources Other News 11:01
Switzerland, Iceland, 7 EU nations approve Covishield for travel entry Other News 11:00
Azerbaijan shares footage from Seyidlar village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 10:53
SOCAR AQS drilling well with design depth of almost 6,000 meters at Bulla Deniz Oil&Gas 10:53
Revenue of Moscow restaurants without outdoor seating down by 95.7% Russia 10:50
AHK Impuls hosted the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund (PHOTO) Economy 10:47
IsDB Group and AIM Partner to Promote Sustainable Investment in Africa Arab World 10:38
Mobilizing Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Food Security in OIC Countries with IOFS Arab World 10:31
Azerbaijani FM receives Kyrgyz counterpart Politics 10:29
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan’s new, more efficient electricity generating capacity requires investments - IEA Oil&Gas 10:20
Israel's ICL buys Compass Minerals' ag unit in Brazil for $420 mln Israel 10:17
Another group of Armenian terrorists giving testimony in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:15
Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon Europe 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2 Finance 10:07
Role of gas to increase in Azerbaijan as oil output falls Oil&Gas 10:03
U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs US 10:03
Azerbaijan-Pakistan co-op should be further expanded in diverse sectors - Pakistani president Politics 10:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 09:55
Georgia sees recovery trend in terms of tourism-generated revenues Finance 09:54
U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill US 09:34
India's death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000 Other News 09:29
Motorola Solutions providing digital radio solution for TAP Oil&Gas 09:20
Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:51
WCO assisting Azerbaijan Customs with further improvement of risk management system – Sec. Gen. Business 08:33
S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit - newspaper Other News 08:25
Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich Other News 07:26
World Bank financing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for developing countries exceeds 4 bn USD Other News 06:47
Blinken discusses Afghan peace with Uzbek, Tajik counterparts US 06:06
130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15% World 05:29
All 36 OneWeb satellites successfully launched into orbit Other News 04:47
Forest fire guts small western Canada town after days of record-breaking heat Other News 04:14
Brazil reports 2,029 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 03:39
British PM Johnson welcomes Germany's Merkel for swansong UK trip Europe 03:01
One trapped, several hurt in Washington building collapse US 02:22
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Switzerland Business 02:10
U.N. Security Council likely to meet next week on Ethiopia dam Other News 01:38
Trump's company, CFO charged with tax fraud, plead not guilty US 00:55
All news