Azerbaijan to install new seismic stations in mud volcano areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The process of installing new seismic stations has begun in Azerbaijan within the Seismic Network Expansion in the Caucasus and Central Asia project, a source in the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) said, Trend reports on July 5.

According to the source, within the project being implemented through the support of the Ukrainian Center for Science and Technology, employees of the republican center have already completed preliminary foundation work to install seismic stations in certain areas of the Ismayilli, Dashkasan and Tovuz districts.

Currently, work is underway to install seismic stations in other districts, including those ones where mud volcanoes are located.

Within the mentioned project, 22 seismic stations will be installed in Azerbaijan in the mud volcano location districts. Thus, the number of seismic stations operating in Azerbaijan will reach 84.