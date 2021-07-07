Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 7

Society 7 July 2021 19:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Some 55,169 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 24,211 citizens, and the second one to 30,958 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,910,624 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,396,007 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,514,617 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

