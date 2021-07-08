Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses details of incident with mine explosion in Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

One of those who suffered as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district died on the spot, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend.

Nuru Nuriyev died as a result of the explosion.

"While risking their lives, police officers and servicemen of the Internal Troops found out that Nuriyev died,” the ministry said. “His body was taken away from the territory. Another individual Elnur Hashimov lost both legs. Police officers took him to the hospital."

Residents of Fuzuli district Nuru Nuriyev and Elnur Hashimov, having illegally entered the district liberated from the Armenian occupation, suffered as a result of the mine explosion at 14:00 (GMT+4) on July 8.