Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses details of incident with mine explosion in Fuzuli district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Samir Ali - Trend:
One of those who suffered as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district died on the spot, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend.
Nuru Nuriyev died as a result of the explosion.
"While risking their lives, police officers and servicemen of the Internal Troops found out that Nuriyev died,” the ministry said. “His body was taken away from the territory. Another individual Elnur Hashimov lost both legs. Police officers took him to the hospital."
Residents of Fuzuli district Nuru Nuriyev and Elnur Hashimov, having illegally entered the district liberated from the Armenian occupation, suffered as a result of the mine explosion at 14:00 (GMT+4) on July 8.
Latest
New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan ensures implementation of effective investment policy – Minister
EU ready to help economic dev't of Eastern Partnership states in post-COVID-19 period - Commissioner
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holding ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’ webinar (LIVE)
Third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 may be carried out in Azerbaijan
Many Israeli companies ready to co-op with Azerbaijan in liberated territories - Ambassador (VIDEO) (Exclusive)
Cabinet expansion: Women ministers in PM Modi's team don handloom sarees, reflect India's sartorial diversity