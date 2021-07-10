Nizami Ganjavi International Center joins conference on launch of "Leadership Initiative for Srebrenica" (PHOTO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined international conference which was held at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center on the occasion of the launch of the "Leadership Initiative for Srebrenica (SLI)".
