Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (UPDATE)
Title changed
Details added: first version posted on 12:14
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12
Trend:
A person was hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend reports referring to the district prosecutor's office.
On July 12, at about 11:00 (GTM +4), as a result of the explosion of the bomblet, a resident of the Yevlakh district, Elshan Khalilov (born 1987), received serious injuries.
