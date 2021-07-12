Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

A person was hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend reports referring to the district prosecutor's office.

On July 12, at about 11:00 (GTM +4), as a result of the explosion of the bomblet, a resident of the Yevlakh district, Elshan Khalilov (born 1987), received serious injuries.