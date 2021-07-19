Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
Some 483 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 181 citizens, and the second one to 302 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,357,839 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,581,000 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,776,839 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
