Preparation for Tokyo 2020 continues in full swing - coach of Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

There is very little time left before the opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Azerbaijani gymnasts, who will take part in the Olympics, train hard for the upcoming event, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Athlete Ivan Tikhonov will represent Azerbaijan at the men's artistic gymnastics competitions, which will be held within the framework of the Olympic Games.

According to the coach of the Azerbaijani gymnast Sergei Shesterkin, now all attention is focused on improving the accuracy of the programs.

“The preparation is going according to plan. In May and June, we took part in two World Cups, and they were quite successful. In these competitions, we tested a new program. At the moment, training continues in the most intense mode,” the coach noted.

He stressed that the program was tested in competitions, and at the last preparatory stage, the difficulty is being worked out, minor adjustments are being made.

“Shesterkin added that Ivan Tikhonov is an experienced athlete and works hard to cope with such a responsible mission as participating in the Olympics. The main thing is to keep the rhythm in the last preparatory stage," the coach said.