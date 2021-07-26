Vaccines against COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan totally safe - president's aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Vaccines against COVID-19 infection used in Azerbaijan are totally safe, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The president’s assistant also noted the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines used in Azerbaijan.

According to Movsumov, 99 percent of those who died in Azerbaijan from coronavirus after the start of vaccination and until today are citizens who haven’t been vaccinated.