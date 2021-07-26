No need for restrictions in Azerbaijan in case of mass vaccination - Assistant to president

Society 26 July 2021 16:19 (UTC+04:00)
No need for restrictions in Azerbaijan in case of mass vaccination - Assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In case of mass vaccination of the population in a short period of time, there will be no need for restrictions in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov told reporters, Trend reports on July 26.

“Azerbaijan will have to introduce restrictions if the epidemiological situation worsens,” Movsumov added.

