Azerbaijan confirms 468 more COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 468 new COVID-19 cases, 123 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on July 27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 341,183 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,259 of them have recovered, and 5,011 people have died. Currently, 3,913 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,895 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,992,592 tests have been conducted so far.