Azerbaijan's firefighters prepare to leave for Turkey to help battle wildfires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Fire service units of Azerbaijan will be sent to Turkey, Trend reports on July 30 referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, within the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the firefighter units of the ministry are conducting arrangements to be sent to Turkey to extinguish wildfires and prevent their further spread.

"Very soon, these units will go to fraternal Turkey," added the ministry.