Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Some 63,623 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 39,940 citizens, and the second one to 23,683 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,251,051 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,053,560 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,197,491 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.