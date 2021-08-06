Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev reaches semifinals at Tokyo Olympics (UPDATE 2)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Famous Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev reached semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 6.
In the third bout Aghayev defeated Nurkanat Azhikanov (Kazakhstan) - 3-2.
Winning three straight matches, Aghayev will be facing Luigi Busa from Italy next.
Earlier, Aghayev defeated Tsuneari Yahiro (Australia) with a 5-0 score.
In the opening bout he defeated Noah Bitsch (Germany) with a 2-1 score.
