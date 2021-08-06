Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Maria Stadnik to compete for bronze at Tokyo Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Maria Stadnik in the semifinals in the weight category up to 50 kilograms lost to Yui Susaki (Japan) at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (11:0), Trend reports on Aug. 6.

Following the defeat, Stadnik will have a chance to wrestle for bronze. Previously, she defeated Stalvira Orshush (Russia) in 1/8 finals, and Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in 1/4 finals.