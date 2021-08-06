Azerbaijan confirms 1,242 more COVID-19 cases, 345 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 345 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 349,316 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 334,258 of them have recovered, and 5,051 people have died. Currently, 10,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,819 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,094,565 tests have been conducted so far.
