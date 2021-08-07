Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team joins competition at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

by Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani team in group rhythmic gymnastics exercises joins the fight at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.

On August 7, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in the group all-around are held. Teams perform an exercise with five balls, as well as a composition with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. There are 14 teams participating in the competition. According to the results of the qualification, the 8 teams with the best results will advance to the group all-around final.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by a team consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Lyaman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

Our team won a license for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.