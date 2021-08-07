Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Trend:

Some 59,649 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 38,211 citizens, and the second one to 21,438 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,370,768 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,129,512 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,241,256 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.