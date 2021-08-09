Azercell expands its network in liberated territories!

The company has launched over 60 stations to ensure high-quality mobile communication in the freed lands.

The liberation of our native lands as a result of Azerbaijan's great victory in the 44-day Patriotic War opened up a new stage in the life of our country. This statement is evidenced by the initiation of state-level projects to reconstruct and restore liberated lands.

Almost following the footsteps of our glorious army, the Azercell team was able to launch its 4G network in our freed historical lands, starting from the Jabrayil and the ancient city of Shusha. Azercell continues to intensively build mobile telecom infrastructure, a necessary platform to contribute to the rapid development of the liberated territories. Thus, Azercell established more than 60 units of 2G / 3G / 4G base stations in these territories. The districts of Shusha, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut and Sugovushan, as well as a range of villages and other areas of Khojavand and Lachin districts are already covered by the Azercell network.

It should be noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed an order on the development of "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concepts. In its turn, Azercell declares that it is ready to support any activity in this regard.

The main purpose of Azercell is to accelerate the expansion of the new generation network at full capacity in the liberated territories to provide the population returning to these territories with mobile internet and advanced communication services.