Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Some 65,269 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 43,380 citizens, and the second one to 21,889 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,543,311 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,243,487 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,299,824 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.