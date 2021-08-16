Azerbaijan confirms 1,851 more COVID-19 cases, 402 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,851 new COVID-19 cases, 402 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 369,853 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 339,327 of them have recovered, and 5,170 people have died. Currently, 25,356 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,695 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,220,135 tests have been conducted so far.