Azerbaijan recorded sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days - TABIB
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
A sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases has been observed in Azerbaijan in recent days, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports
