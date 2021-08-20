Azerbaijan recorded sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days - TABIB

Society 20 August 2021 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan recorded sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

A sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases has been observed in Azerbaijan in recent days, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports

Will be updated
