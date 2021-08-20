Azerbaijan experienced sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days - TABIB (UPDATE)

Society 20 August 2021 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases has been observed in Azerbaijan in recent days, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

According to Garayeva, on August 1, the coronavirus infection rate was seven, whilst currently, this indicator reached 23.

"At present, 18 pandemic hospitals are functioning in Azerbaijan, 11 of which are located in Baku, seven in the regions. As to date, there are about 40 pandemic healthcare institutions in the country. As of August 1, there were 808 patients with coronavirus in hospitals, whilst currently, there are 2,458,” she stressed. “The rapid growth in the infection rate suggests that the rules must be strictly followed. The fact of available reserve medical facilities mustn’t loosen us up. When two or three pandemic hospitals operate in one region, other patients cannot use their services.”

“Therefore, it’s wrong to allocate other medical facilities for patients with coronavirus. We mustn’t forget that medical personnel has been working in a very busy mode for more than a year," the expert also said.

"According to statistics, 96 percent of those infected with coronavirus haven’t been vaccinated. This is a very serious figure. Moreover, 97 percent of those connected to a ventilator and 99 percent of those who died from coronavirus weren’t vaccinated," added Garayeva.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Biden, Macron discuss close cooperation on Afghanistan - White House
Biden, Macron discuss close cooperation on Afghanistan - White House
Biden hopes to complete evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan by August 31
Biden hopes to complete evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan by August 31
Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. is in the region 'to stay'
Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. is in the region 'to stay'
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan prepares to launch another HPP Oil&Gas 14:42
Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated abroad can be registered domestically - official Society 14:40
Iran, Iraq trade ties improve - Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Business 14:40
Azerbaijan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions from September - president's assistant Society 14:30
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 14:29
TABIB talks about persons recommended to receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:25
Georgia reports 4,743 new cases of COVID-19 on August 20 Georgia 14:24
Vaccination of doctors against COVID-19 is mandatory in Azerbaijan - official Society 14:23
Azerbaijan records growth in air cargo transportation Transport 14:21
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for construction of mining allotment Tenders 14:20
COVID-19 vaccination of under-18 citizens not yet recommended - president's assistant Society 14:19
Azerbaijani sees decline in oil prices Oil&Gas 14:19
Turkish nurse shares impressions of meeting with Azerbaijani soldiers in Kabul - VIDEO Turkey 14:19
Kazakhstan’s oil balance reserves disclosed Oil&Gas 14:15
Georgia shares data on DPPI for Industrial Products Business 14:15
Possibility of vaccinating children against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan understudy - TABIB Society 13:06
Buyers in Azerbaijani grocery stores not to be required to show COVID passport - ministry Society 13:02
Reopening of theaters, cinemas in Azerbaijan depends on further epidemiological situation Society 12:57
COVID-19 vaccination not required from Baku metro passengers - Interior Ministry Society 12:48
Azerbaijani entities responsible for vaccinating employees against COVID-19 Society 12:37
Growth in COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan is due to Delta variant - TABIB Society 12:28
Bulk of Uzbekistan’s export of fat and oil products falls on Tajikistan Uzbekistan 12:28
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products down in Georgia Business 12:26
Schools planned to be reopened from mid-September - president's assistant Society 12:20
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president Society 12:13
Azerbaijani police to monitor shopping malls - Interior Ministry Society 12:10
Azerbaijani universities to be responsible for allowing students without COVID-passports - ministry Society 12:08
Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep Business 11:56
Azerbaijan discloses amount of fines for lack of COVID-passports - Interior Ministry Society 11:54
Some doctors in Azerbaijan issue fake COVID-19 passports to citizens - president's assistant Society 11:47
No necessity for additional restrictions due to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - aide to president Society 11:42
Kazakhstan eyes achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan develops COVID passport verification program Society 11:36
Uzbekistan zeroes customs duty rates on truck imports Transport 11:34
Most of COVID-19 infected Azerbaijani citizens connected to ventilators not vaccinated - TABIB Society 11:33
Azerbaijan exports over 140M euros worth petroleum oils to Portugal Oil&Gas 11:30
Romania’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan – Eurostat’s data Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan experienced sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days - TABIB Society 11:24
Azerbaijani exports to Israel increase for 7M2021 in value Business 11:23
Greek petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan exceeds 43M euros Oil&Gas 11:23
Turkmenistan's Turkmenturba opens tender to buy chemical products Tenders 11:20
Georgia sees increase in aviation oil imports Oil&Gas 11:20
Uzbekistan’s export to Canada revealed for 7M2021 Uzbekistan 11:15
Baku International Trade Port develops new environmental protection strategy Transport 11:14
Azerbaijan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions from September - president's assistant Society 11:14
Maersk Drilling’s operating costs up due to reactivation, mobilisation costs Oil&Gas 11:07
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of client accounts at local banks Finance 11:03
Maersk Drilling revises down guidance for capex Oil&Gas 10:57
Maersk Drilling sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 10:49
Uzbekistan, Switzerland talk evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan Uzbekistan 10:46
Turkmenistan increases export of chemical products to Russia Business 10:44
Maersk Drilling reveals revenues from operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:32
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations Politics 10:25
Kazakhstan Railways reveals volume of passenger traffic for 7M2021 Transport 10:19
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 20 Uzbekistan 10:19
Int'l community should contribute to positive changes taking place in S. Caucasus - expert Politics 10:19
Azerbaijan to develop new measures to fight COVID-19 Society 10:17
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 10:15
Executive Power of Azerbaijan's Saatli district opens tender for road repairs Tenders 10:14
Azerbaijani seamen participating in the "Sea Cup" contest are in Iran Politics 10:10
Biden, Macron discuss close cooperation on Afghanistan - White House US 08:47
Azerbaijan is developing infosystems based int'l standards - ministry ICT 08:21
Georgia plans to create special economic zone Business 08:00
Kazakhstan reports over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:15
Biden hopes to complete evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan by August 31 US 06:33
61 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN refugee agency Arab World 05:52
Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. is in the region 'to stay' US 05:08
Israel reports 8,414 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:24
12.2 mln people in Afghanistan acutely food insecure: UN Other News 03:35
Death toll from Burkina Faso attack rises to 80 Other News 02:56
Turkey reports 19,320 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:04
Taliban impose curfew in Kabul Other News 01:25
Israel to set up Boeing conversion facility at Ethiopia's largest airport Israel 00:44
Latvia defines several priority sectors of Georgia for FDI attracting Business 00:01
Georgia sees increase in export - TBC Capital Business 19 August 23:45
G7 calls on Taliban to ensure Afghanistan poses no threat to global security Other News 19 August 23:43
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 19 August 23:12
Ever Given to pass through Suez Canal again on August 20 — authority Other News 19 August 22:58
Turkey not Afghan refugees' safe haven: Erdogan Turkey 19 August 22:34
Conference League: Qarabag defeates Scottish club in first playoff match Society 19 August 22:16
Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh Politics 19 August 22:02
“Azercell Telecom” LLC wins Gold STEVIE Award in 2021 International Business Awards Economy 19 August 21:34
Turkey working over implementation of hundreds of transport, infrastructure projects (Exclusive) Turkey 19 August 21:33
Uzbekistan's 7M2021 exports of fruits and vegetables revealed Uzbekistan 19 August 21:28
UK records another 36,572 coronavirus cases Europe 19 August 21:07
Azerbaijan lowers import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 19 August 20:00
Russian MFA talks launching talks on border delimitation between Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 19 August 18:53
Uzbek businessmen invited to take advantage of investment climate of Azerbaijan's industrial parks Business 19 August 18:44
Russian FM to discuss Karabakh in Hungary - spokesperson Politics 19 August 18:19
McAfee introduces new zero-trust network access solution ICT 19 August 18:12
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO) Society 19 August 18:07
Uzbekistan eyes to cooperate with China in defense industry Uzbekistan 19 August 18:07
Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan to sign memorandum on dev’t of transport and logistics system of EAEU Kazakhstan 19 August 18:04
Iran unveils volume of cargo transported by trucks Transport 19 August 18:02
Azerbaijan discloses manufacturing value of metallurgical products for 7M2021 Business 19 August 17:59
EU committed to supporting Georgia in strengthening its export competitiveness Business 19 August 17:59
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 19 Society 19 August 17:43
Novovax Covid vaccine likely to get nod in India ahead of US Other News 19 August 17:43
Turkmenistan shares data on aviation kerosene sales on exchange in July Business 19 August 17:41
All news