Most of COVID-19 infected Azerbaijani citizens connected to ventilators not vaccinated - TABIB (UPDATE)

Some 97 percent of coronavirus patients connected to medical ventilators in Azerbaijan haven't been vaccinated, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports

According to Garayeva, 0.6 percent of vaccinated people in Azerbaijan have cases of re-infection with coronavirus.

Some 788 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have already been used in the world. Residents of the US, Turkey, and European countries received the greatest doses of vaccine. Azerbaijan has already used six million doses of vaccine against coronavirus, she added.