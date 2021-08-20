COVID-19 vaccination not required from Baku metro passengers - Interior Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

No requirements on COVID-19 vaccination are imposed for Baku metro passengers, Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, if a citizen wants to move freely, then he must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This will preserve his health and warn against the law violation," added the spokesperson.