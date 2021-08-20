Possibility of vaccinating children against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under research - TABIB (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Possibility of vaccinating children against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under study, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
According to Garayeva, the situation with the infection of children with coronavirus is being monitored in Azerbaijan.
"Vaccination of children against COVID-19 has begun in some countries. In Azerbaijan, this issue is under discussion, therefore, vaccination of children isn’t recommended yet," added the expert.
