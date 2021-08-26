Head of Turkish Health Institutes Office meets with board chairman of Azerbaijan's TABIB (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Head of Turkish Health Institutes Office Erhan Akdogan met with the Chairman of the Board of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramly, Akdogan said on Twitter, Trend reports on Aug.26.

According to Akdogan, during the meeting, consultations were held on the third stage of tests of Turkovac - the Turkish vaccine against COVID-19.