Remains from mass graves in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be exhumed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The remains from mass graves in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation will be exhumed in Azerbaijan, Ismayil Akhundov, head of the working group of the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People, told reporters, Trend reports on Aug. 30.

Akhundov said that mass graves of the period of the first Karabakh war were found in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“The appropriate measures will be taken to open these graves, exhume and identify the remains through the international organizations,” head of the working group added.