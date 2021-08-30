Azerbaijan discloses data on mine clearance in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan released information on the operations carried out on August 23-28, 2021 in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, in the reporting period, the agency employees detected 77 anti-personnel and 31 anti-tank mines, as well as 107 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Totally, an area of 179 hectares was cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

