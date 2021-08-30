Azerbaijan launches mobile app for checking COVID passports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

The E-Government Development Center of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (ASAN Service) under the President of Azerbaijan has launched a new mobile application for checking COVID passports, the ASAN Service told Trend.

According to ASAN Service, the application is named 'CheckApp' and will be used for checking COVID passports in the structures and institutions determined by the decree of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

“The CheckApp application is intended not for citizens, but for authorized persons of structures and institutions. With the help of the app, an authorized person will be able to check the COVID-19 passport of a citizen aged over 18 for using the services provided in catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers, etc.,” the agency said.

The presence of a COVID passport can be checked in the following ways: by scanning the QR code in the citizen's identity card; by searching by FIN-code and date of birth; by the series and number of the identity card and date of birth, as well as by entering the name, surname, patronymic and date of birth of the citizen.

The CheckApp mobile app can be downloaded from the icaze.e-gov.az portal. A detailed video tutorial can be found by following the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPyyUzJFtSo

Citizens can view their COVID passports by registering on the 'myGov' e-government portal or in the mobile application, as well as in the e-TABIB mobile application or on the its.gov.az portal, and, if necessary, receive an extract.

The 'myGov' mobile app can be downloaded from the links below:

● Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=az.gov.my



● iOS: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/mygov/id1533956540