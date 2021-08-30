Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas

Society 30 August 2021 17:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Armenia destroyed three monuments made by Azerbaijani sculptor Aslan Rustamov in previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the sculptor told Trend on Aug.30.

According to Rustamov, two of the monuments were installed in Istisu village [Kalbajar district], and one - in the village of Gulabird, Lachin district.

“In Istisu, a granite bust of Nariman Narimanov and a monument to Gazanfar Musabayov were destroyed. Another work destroyed by Armenia is a monument to Sary Ashig in the Lachin district. It was a complex monument,” he said.

Speaking about the monument to famous Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli [installed in Shusha city in 1985], Rustamov informed that its author was the sculptor Ahmad Salikov.

“Armenia blew up this monument. Due to his age, it would be difficult for Salikov to work on the monument. We worked together for many years. The current monument [to Hajibayli, recently installed in Shusha] is similar to his work and has been created in accordance with the previous sketch. I worked on this bronze monument together with my sons Teymur and Mahmud," he noted.

The opening of the monument to Hajibayli took place on August 29 in the city of Shusha. The opening was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The previous monument to the composer was installed in Shusha in 1985 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli and was completely destroyed by Armenian vandals during the First Karabakh War in 1992. On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a new monument to the composer was installed. The bronze monument was created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and installed in the same place in Shusha [liberated from Armenia occupation in the Second Karabakh War in 2020].

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA
Iran's banking issues depend on JCPOA revival and FATF - Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce
Iran's banking issues depend on JCPOA revival and FATF - Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce
Iran welcomes constructive negotiations coupled with compliance on commitments - official
Iran welcomes constructive negotiations coupled with compliance on commitments - official
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Ukraine discloses share of local agricultural products in export to Azerbaijan Economy 17:53
Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 17:47
Azerbaijan almost doubles exports to Belarus Business 17:47
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas Society 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 17:25
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad Israel 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30 Society 17:22
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of silver Business 17:20
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin Russia 17:19
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro automaker up Business 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries Society 17:17
Many cities and villages in Iran supplied with gas - NIGC Oil&Gas 17:16
Turkmenistan reveals volume of waste paper processed by private enterprises Turkmenistan 17:16
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 17:14
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via local ports from Greece in 7M2021 Turkey 17:11
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties Arab World 17:08
AIFC to support promotion of Kazakhstan-made products in foreign markets Business 17:08
Azerbaijan launches online app for entrepreneurs - Agency for SMEs Economy 17:04
Dollarization on bank deposits of individuals decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 17:03
President Aliyev: We are in Shusha today, and from now on we will live here Politics 16:59
Azerbaijan to launch new pharmaceutical plant jointly with Russia in 2021 Economy 16:58
Iran plans to barter oil with construction of civil projects - minister Business 16:56
India-Bangladesh Air Bubble Flights To Resume From September 3 Other News 16:53
Uzbekistan ready to help Germany evacuate Afghan citizens Uzbekistan 16:51
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA Nuclear Program 16:50
IsDB Institute and Oxford Initiative Launch Reports Series Assessing Multidimensional Poverty in IsDB Member Countries Arab World 16:39
Iran declares data on cargo transportation in East Azerbaijan Province Transport 16:36
Turkmenistan’s paper manufacturer eyes expanding production capacity Business 16:36
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry signs contract on funding administrative office's repair Finance 16:35
Man heavily injured following mine blast in Azerbaijani village bordering Armenia Politics 16:34
Iran looks to have budget for COVID-19 vaccine - Plan and Budget Organization Business 16:21
Iran’s GTC pays main part of money for purchased wheat in Semnan Province Business 16:09
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Russia in 7M2021 Turkey 16:07
Azerbaijan launches mobile app for checking COVID passports Society 16:04
CBA expanding international cooperation on information, cyber security ICT 16:00
Russian Nordwind Airlines postpone Perm-Baku flights Transport 15:59
Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas exports to Iran for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 15:56
Azerbaijan's PASHA Sigorta records stable fees on professional liability insurance Finance 15:56
Azerbaijan notes growth in population's nominal income Finance 15:49
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla US 15:48
Azerbaijan discloses data on mine clearance in liberated territories Society 15:47
Israel's Nutritional Growth Solutions raises A$5m on ASX Israel 15:46
OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged Arab World 15:42
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term government bonds Finance 15:38
Boston Consulting Group announces timeframe for global car market recovery Transport 15:33
Qatar’s import of Turkish cars up Turkey 15:29
Uzbekneftegaz receives large daily inflow of natural gas, condensate from restored well Oil&Gas 15:28
Iran unveils details of cargo transportation in Ardabil Province Transport 15:27
Euro zone Aug economic sentiment eases but selling price expectations at record high Europe 15:26
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 15:26
Turkmenistan to auction number of state-owned objects Business 15:25
Moscow ready to cooperate with London on Afghanistan Europe 15:24
Iran's South Azadegan oil field dev't requires integrated management - PEDEC Oil&Gas 15:19
Uzbek Uzagroleasing sees increase in net profit Finance 15:03
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates head of Malaysia on Independence Day Politics 14:54
Turkey considers building its first unmanned military aircraft Turkey 14:46
Azerbaijani president congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart Society 14:38
Iran’s trade turnover through Mazandaran Province customs soars Business 14:34
Azerbaijan announces data on grain imports from two Russian regions Economy 14:31
Plastic cards getting more popular in Kazakhstan Finance 14:23
Azerbaijani State Tax Service opens tender to buy components for printers Tenders 14:23
Azerbaijani Analytical Expertise Center names winner of tender for purchase of devices Business 14:11
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 30 Society 14:08
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view exhibitions organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 14:08
Georgia to replenish fishing fleet with new vessels - Minister of Economy Georgia 14:06
Number of vehicles used in Turkey increases Turkey 14:03
Turkmenistan to participate in annual Central Asian media conference Turkmenistan 14:02
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze at tournament in Hungary (PHOTO) Society 14:00
Uzbekistan Helicopters opens tender to purchase aviation equipment Tenders 14:00
UK multiplies import of Azerbaijani-made products Business 13:59
Azerbaijan working on legal assessment of environmental damage on liberated lands Politics 13:57
Azerbaijan discloses transactions data in its MilliÖN payment system Economy 13:41
Deposits in Azerbaijani banks show annual growth - Central Bank Finance 13:39
Manufacturing of Iran's Saipa automaker down Business 13:34
Remains from mass graves in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be exhumed Society 13:33
Azerbaijan to give adequate response to Armenian provocations - minister Politics 13:13
Iran boosts exports via customs of Markazi Province Business 13:08
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 13:01
Uzbekistan airways make first flight on new hybrid air transportation model Transport 12:53
Azerbaijan discloses number of unknown graves dating back to first Karabakh war Society 12:47
Volume of heavy metals in waters of Azerbaijani Okhchuchay River at alarming levels Society 12:47
Turkmenistan advocates settlement of situation in Afghanistan only by peaceful means – president Turkmenistan 12:39
Armenia grossly violates international law - Azerbaijani ombudsperson Politics 12:31
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company intends to increase production Oil&Gas 12:27
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas US 12:22
UAE's ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov Arab World 12:20
European stocks hold firm near record highs Europe 12:17
Third phase of clinical trials of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine complete Tenders 12:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 12:14
Armenia provided no information on some Azerbaijanis missing since Second Karabakh War Politics 12:06
Workers quitting jobs hits record levels in Israel Israel 12:04
Iran Khodro shares data on passenger cars production Business 12:04
Second Karabakh war brought light to issue of captured, missing Azerbaijanis - ICRC Politics 11:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from air cargo transport jumps in value Business 11:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 11:53
Iran's trade turnover with EAEU soar Business 11:52
Uzbekistan’s Fergana Oil Refinery to begin mass production of new types of oils Oil&Gas 11:52
Armenia's provocations threaten peace in region - Azerbaijani ombudsperson Politics 11:51
Kazakhstan increases exports to Russia amid COVID-19 Business 11:45
All news