Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

Trend:

Some 1,225 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 768 citizens, and the second one to 457 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,689,031 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,043,744 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2, 645,287 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.