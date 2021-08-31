Days of Vagif Poetry held in Azerbaijan's Shusha continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.31

Trend:

The Days of Vagif Poetry held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city continue, Trend reports on Aug.31.

Within the rich and varied program of the event's second day, the performances of folk poets, as well as poets of young and middle generation, who gathered in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, took place, as well as mugham songs were performed.

Besides, the People's and Honored Artists of Azerbaijan presented the poetic composition ‘From Nizami to Vagif’.