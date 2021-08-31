Days of Vagif Poetry held in Azerbaijan's Shusha continues

Society 31 August 2021 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
Days of Vagif Poetry held in Azerbaijan's Shusha continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.31

Trend:

The Days of Vagif Poetry held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city continue, Trend reports on Aug.31.

Within the rich and varied program of the event's second day, the performances of folk poets, as well as poets of young and middle generation, who gathered in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, took place, as well as mugham songs were performed.

Besides, the People's and Honored Artists of Azerbaijan presented the poetic composition ‘From Nizami to Vagif’.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for wells maintenance
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for wells maintenance
Uzbek Bank to allocate huge sum for dividends
Uzbek Bank to allocate huge sum for dividends
Kazakhstan's defense minister resigns
Kazakhstan's defense minister resigns
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Taliban government will decide on Kabul airport charter flights - Germany Europe 12:15
VTB Bank Azerbaijan looks to start lending to micro-business entities in Q32021 Finance 12:13
Azerbaijan, UNIDO working to finalize five-year Cooperation Framework Business 12:12
Azerbaijan reduces exports to Ukraine Economy 12:11
Days of Vagif Poetry held in Azerbaijan's Shusha continues Society 12:04
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for wells maintenance Tenders 12:03
SOCAR’s supply costs near $390M Oil&Gas 12:01
Uzbek Bank to allocate huge sum for dividends Finance 11:59
Exports of Iran through customs of Kerman Province soar Business 11:59
Media reps of Turkic Council members, observer countries begin visit to Azerbaijan's liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 11:58
Georgia reports 4,778 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:45
Kazakhstan's defense minister resigns Kazakhstan 11:45
Many Azerbaijanis missing as result of Armenian military aggression - Ombudsman (INTERVIEW) Politics 11:44
Foreign currency rate is expected to increase in Iran - expert Finance 11:36
SOCAR boosts investments in Turkey’s environmental sphere Oil&Gas 11:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for diethylene glycol supply Tenders 11:21
OSCE MG failed to resolve anything peacefully - Russian political analyst Politics 11:21
Operator for BRUA’s Romanian section announced Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan's petrol exports volume over 1H2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 11:04
Turkish state energy exchange company to operate in Uzbekistan Turkey 11:02
Digital intelligence co Cellebrite completes SPAC merger Israel 11:00
Construction of railway line section connecting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan resumed Transport 10:51
Belarusian IBA Group ready to implement AI-based trade technology in Azerbaijan Economy 10:50
Iran to begin drilling work in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:47
S&P downgrades Uzbek National Bank’s rating Finance 10:42
SOCAR Turkey to save over $35,000 per year with e-signature application Oil&Gas 10:34
Kazakhstan sees annual increase in trade with Russia Kazakhstan 10:33
Kazakhstan increases passenger vehicle manufacturing over 7M2021 Business 10:29
145 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:22
Value of Georgian railway’s Eurobonds increases over past week Finance 10:19
Iran’s exports via customs of Sistan and Baluchestan Province grow Business 10:15
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan in talks on gas supply agreement at next stage Oil&Gas 10:10
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund talks on mortgage loans issued in Azerbaijan since 2006 (INTERVIEW) Finance 10:01
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 09:57
Resilient Demand Keeps Driving India’s World-Beating Growth Other News 09:49
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:49
Iranian currency rates for August 31 Finance 09:49
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to strengthen work of checkpoint Turkmenistan 09:48
Islamic Development Bank implements six new projects in Uzbekistan Business 09:48
Proud to attend Vagif's mausoleum opening in Shusha - Azerbaijani People's Writer Society 09:44
Iran shares data on tax revenues Business 09:44
Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream US 09:41
Iran to increase affordable housing construction Business 09:38
Oil falls as U.S. refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida Oil&Gas 09:34
Iran to implement National Plan of Home Appliances Business 09:31
Lots drawn for teams participating in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' within Int'l Army Games 2021 (VIDEO) Politics 09:25
Tax structures in field of digitalization stimulate circulation of cashless payments in Azerbaijan Finance 09:22
Azerbaijan to expand entrepreneur access to foreign markets Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan E-Gov Dev't Center signs tender contract ICT 09:15
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring security at Kabul airport Politics 09:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021 Finance 09:12
6.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand Other News 08:55
16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 08:33
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks Other News 08:17
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company Finance 08:03
Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:32
Explosion rocks town in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre Arab World 06:43
Japan PM Suga's party ally to step down ahead of election World 05:38
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher US 04:41
Attack on police station in NE Colombia injures 14 Other News 03:43
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel Europe 02:45
UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain World 01:55
US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul US 01:03
Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets Other News 00:48
USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19 Business 00:05
Jet fuel remains main problematic link in oil industry - Russian expert Oil&Gas 30 August 23:59
UN chief hails phase-out of leaded petrol Oil&Gas 30 August 23:41
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Austria talk on expanding humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 23:18
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 30 August 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 22:38
UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake World 30 August 22:14
Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit Uzbekistan 30 August 21:38
Azerbaijan holds conference dedicated to people missing as result of Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 21:29
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years Society 30 August 21:27
Volume of cargo shipped from Singapore through Turkish ports in 7M2021 published Turkey 30 August 21:23
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 30 August 21:22
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha Politics 30 August 21:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 31 Oil&Gas 30 August 21:21
Uzbekistan chemical enterprises increase product output Business 30 August 21:21
Latest data on cargo traffic from Tunis via Turkish ports published Turkey 30 August 21:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to attract consulting services via tender Tenders 30 August 21:09
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 August 21:04
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 21:02
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Ukraine via local ports Turkey 30 August 20:59
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 20:58
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan rise in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 20:56
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 30 August 20:52
Egypt boosts import of Turkish cars Turkey 30 August 20:52
Shusha waited for us, we had to come, and we did - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:50
If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:41
Azerbaijani president talks Shusha reconstruction details Politics 30 August 20:12
Black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us, we are able to breathe again - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:02
Today, Shusha is being revitalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:42
Renovation of Yukhari Govharagha Mosque nearing completion - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:34
Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:25
Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha Politics 30 August 19:16
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president Politics 30 August 19:14
There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:13
My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:10
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:01
All news