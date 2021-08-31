Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.31

Trend:

Some 116,709 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 69,972 citizens, and the second one to 46,737 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,805,740 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,113,716 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,692 024 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.