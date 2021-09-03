Schneider Electric powers Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field

Schneider Electric is providing a range of technologies that will power the offshore facilities at Absheron, Azerbaijan’s latest gas field. The solution, called “E-House”, will combine power and control equipment together in a compact design for safe and reliable electricity supply and was delivered in August 2021.

Positioned in the Caspian Sea, approximately 100 kilometres from Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, the Absheron condensate rich gas-in-place volume is estimated to be around 300 billion cubic metres. The site is jointly operated by TotalEnergies and SOCAR, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic.

TotalEnergies is developing the field in multiple phases. In the first phase, which is currently underway, production is expected to be around 1.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year. In the second phase, the production will be increased to five billion cubic metres of gas annually.

Working with the joint venture of SOCAR and TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric designed a solution that would meet the electrical needs of the offshore facility and be ready as per the project’s schedule.

The E-House contains Low and Medium Voltage equipment, transformers and uninterruptible power supply devices. This comprehensive solution saves costs of auxiliary energy consumption related to climate control (HVAC), lighting and auxiliary power, security, fire and gas management.

“The Absheron gas field is key to Azerbaijan’s economic development and requires power and control solutions at the highest quality and safety standards in an unusual operating environment and which would be also ready to install according to the project’s overall schedule. Schneider Electric was able to meet both requirements and our solution will secure the Customer’s operations as they look to expand the gas production at the field,” said Dan Vlasceanu, Central Asia Country General Manager at Schneider Electric.

“Our system is compact and adaptive, allowing power to be supplied even in environments such as offshore rigs,” added Osman Avcilar, Project Manager at Schneider Electric.

“This project underlines our expertise in being able to deliver power anywhere, and we’re delighted to be playing an important role in a key project for Azerbaijan’s economy. Our technology will ensure that Absheron’s operations will always have safe and reliable electricity supply.”

