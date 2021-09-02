Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Some 98,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 60,167 citizens, and the second one to 38,327 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,009,933 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,239,851 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,770,082 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.