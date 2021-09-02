Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 2
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
Trend:
Some 98,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 60,167 citizens, and the second one to 38,327 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 7,009,933 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,239,851 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,770,082 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan plans to implement projects based on "green technologies" in Aghdam city – Special rep of president
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA
IsDB Institute and World Bank Launch Reference Guide on Islamic Finance for Infrastructure PPP Projects
Turkey's Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day marked at joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
Terrible to see what war can do to ordinary people and ordinary places - reporter from North Macedonia
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds online conference on Nizami Ganjavi 880 Anniversary: His Contribution to the World Heritage (VIDEO)