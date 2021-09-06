Azerbaijani doctor talks new strain of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A new strain of the coronavirus infection has presumably lower prevalence and doesn’t lead to such a death rate as the Delta strain, Azerbaijani infectious diseases doctor Vugar Javadzade told Trend.

According to the doctor, the 'Mu' strain is being studied widely.

The new 'Mu' strain has already been recorded in 39 countries of the world. But there is not yet detailed information about this strain. Presumably, it has a lower infection rate.

"In Columbia, 39 percent of the total number of those who were infected with COVID-19 have been infected with the new Mu strain. Middle-aged people and youth are among infected people,” Javadzade said.