Azerbaijan confirms 2,406 new COVID-19 cases, 2,867 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,406 new COVID-19 cases, 2,867 patients have recovered, and 37 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 445 278 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 386,549 of them have recovered, and 5,879 people have died. Currently, 781 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,550 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,563,070 tests have been conducted so far.