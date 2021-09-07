Azerbaijan's 10th place at Paralympic Games in Tokyo - big victory, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The 10th place, which the athletes of Azerbaijan took among the representatives of 163 countries at the XVI Paralympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, is a big victory, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov said, Trend reports on Sept.7.

Karimov made the remark during the ceremony of meeting the Azerbaijani Paralympians at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.