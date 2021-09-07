Azerbaijan's 10th place at Paralympic Games in Tokyo - big victory, deputy minister says (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The 10th place, which the athletes of Azerbaijan took among the representatives of 163 countries at the XVI Paralympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, is a big victory, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov said, Trend reports on Sept.7.

Karimov made the remark during the ceremony of meeting the Azerbaijani Paralympians at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

He noted that the Azerbaijani Paralympians achieved brilliant victories in the competitions.

“This is a great achievement. The victories once again prove that Paralympic sports are developing in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to this area, and the state takes special care of the Paralympians,” the official also said.

“Thanks to this support, the Azerbaijani Paralympians won 19 medals, including 14 gold. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated our Paralympians. This care and attention inspired them even more. I'm convinced that these achievements will continue,” Karimov pointed out.

“At the Paralympic Games in London [in 2012], Azerbaijani athletes took 27th place, whilst in Tokyo - 10th,” the deputy minister reminded.

"Our Paralympians have updated world records. One of them [Raman Salei] won three gold medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo," he added.