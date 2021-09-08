Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports talks his further international activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov has commented on the question of whether he will continue his activities as President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), Trend reports.

“This question is of interest to many. Since yesterday (September 7), this question has even been addressed to me by international federations. We will continue to work,” said the minister.