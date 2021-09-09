Azerbaijan presents its candidacy for hosting II Games of CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan presents its candidacy for hosting the II Games of the CIS countries, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The decision on which country will host the Games will be made at today's meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sport of the CIS countries, the Ministry said.

The I Games of the CIS countries are held in Kazan and will last until September 11. The Azerbaijani team is represented at the Games in 13 sports, such as badminton (eight athletes), boxing (nine), basketball (four), judo (16), futsal (13), table tennis (8), bench and bullet shooting (3), karate (20), wrestling (4), women's wrestling (6), kurash (5), sambo (7), freestyle wrestling (10), Greco-Roman wrestling (9), muay thai (6).