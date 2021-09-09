Azerbaijan confirms 2,254 new COVID-19 cases, 3,655 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,254 new COVID-19 cases, 3,655 patients have recovered, and 35 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 452,536 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 397,224 of them have recovered, and 5,994 people have died, the number of active patients is 49,318.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,753 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,608,573 tests have been conducted so far.