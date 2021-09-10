Azerbaijan talks procedure of getting certificate abstaining from COVID-19 vaccination (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10
Trend:
Persons willing to obtain a certificate of contraindication to COVID-19 vaccination must provide the relevant medical documents, including the results of the checkup and the doctor's opinion, Aytan Gurbanova, the director of the 19th polyclinic in Baku, said, Trend reports on Sept.10.
"Experts consider these indicators, verify the accuracy of the submitted documents and make a decision," Gurbanova noted.
According to her, in the acute phase of diseases, with frequent relapses, the vaccination is contraindicated.
"In this case, the documents of these persons from the internal control commission of the polyclinic are sent to a special commission," she added.
