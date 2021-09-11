Azerbaijan national team wins 60 medals at first Games of CIS countries
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.11
Trend:
Azerbaijan's national team won 60 medals at the first CIS Games that ended in Russian Kazan on Saturday, September 11, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani athletes won 15 gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze medals and took fourth place in the medal standings.
The first place was taken by the Russian team with 215 medals (114 gold, 42 silver and 59 bronze). This is followed by the team of Uzbekistan (23-32-36) and athletes from Kazakhstan (18-35-53).
1,139 athletes took part in the competition. The Games program included 16 sports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan sets new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in case of emergencies
Astara railway line is most important for transporting goods along North-South corridor - Iran Customs Administration