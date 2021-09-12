Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghdam visit their hometown (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Another trip of the residents of Aghdam to their hometown has been organized, Trend reports, referring to the Karabakh Bureau.

During the second trip, the residents of Aghdam were met by the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Emin Huseynov.

The participants of the trip plan to visit the Palace Complex of Panah Ali Khan, the Aghdam Bread Museum, the Friday mosque and the Shahbulag fortress.